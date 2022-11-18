×

I was assaulted and robbed by security guards, says angler

Dark-Water Ops officials ‘took my wallet, fishing rod and tackle and hit and kicked me’

By Guy Rogers - 18 November 2022

A Kariega angler claims he was assaulted and robbed by Dark-Water Ops security guards this week while fishing for kob in the early hours of the morning at Cape Recife.

The company has denied the allegations...

