A pupil from Hoërskool Kriel in the Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga allegedly hanged himself inside the school premises.
The provincial education department said it was shocked to learn of the incident.
“According to information at the disposal of the department, the pupil allegedly hanged himself in a classroom storage area [on Thursday] morning,” said department spokesperson Jasper Zwane.
He said the circumstances that led to the incident were not yet known. .
Zwane said the department’s senior officials would visit the school and bereaved family on Friday.
Counselling services would be extended to the affected teachers, pupils and school staff,
“The department sends its sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the school community,” he said.
Hoërskool Kriel pupil dies from alleged suicide at school
Journalist
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN
