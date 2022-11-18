Dance Music Industry Workshop headed for Gqeberha
By Zamandulo Malonde - 18 November 2022
The German Embassy Pretoria, in conjunction with GOGO Music, the Dance Music Summit (DMS) and the SA Music Performance Rights’ Association (Sampra), is bringing the Dance Music Industry Workshop series to Gqeberha on Saturday.
The workshop is set to provide insights into the music business, tapping into the knowledge and experience of established musicians, managers and industry insiders. ..
