Wife appears in court after Kariega farmer shot dead
By Riaan Marais - 17 November 2022
An argument between a Kariega farmer and his wife turned fatal after she allegedly shot him in the head at their farm on Sunday night.
Gideon van Eck, 60, was found in the doorway to the couple’s bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head...
