×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube gives update on floods

By TimesLIVE - 17 November 2022

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is providing a comprehensive update on the provincial government’s response after devastating floods battered the province in April and left thousands homeless. 

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read