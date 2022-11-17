×

News

SAB says cheers to a future with more beers

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 November 2022

Ensuring SA has a future with more cheers — South African Breweries, the country’s biggest beer maker, revealed a new logo and slogan at its offices in Grosvenore Road in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

With more than 127 years, the ABInbev subsidiary also outlined how it aims to get South Africans to see beer differently by “dreaming big to create a future with more cheers”...

