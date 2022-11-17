Relatives of Knysna couple charged with faking death for R1.7m speak out
‘We just never knew’
By Elaine King - 17 November 2022
Imagine the shock to a family when parents are arrested for faking a death and cashing in on an insurance claim — and the first they hear about it is in the media.
But this is exactly how a son, daughter, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren learnt that their relatives — known along the Garden Route as Chris and Abigail Boshoff — were accused of the alleged scheme to defraud Old Mutual out of R1.7m by faking the man’s death in 1999. ..
