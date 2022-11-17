Picket at Provincial Hospital build-up to further labour action
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 17 November 2022
A short picket at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha was meant to set the stage for a national march next week by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).
The protest scheduled for November 22 is in response to the government’s 3% wage increase offer to public servants...
Picket at Provincial Hospital build-up to further labour action
A short picket at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha was meant to set the stage for a national march next week by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).
The protest scheduled for November 22 is in response to the government’s 3% wage increase offer to public servants...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics