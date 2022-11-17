×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Picket at Provincial Hospital build-up to further labour action

By Luvuyo Mjekula - 17 November 2022

A short picket at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha   was meant to set the stage for a national march next week by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The protest scheduled for November 22 is in response to the  government’s 3% wage increase offer to public servants...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read