Khusela project joins fight to wipe out TB
By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 November 2022
In an attempt to tackle the ongoing scourge of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in rural communities around Nelson Mandela Bay, Aquity Innovations launched its Khusela project in Veeplaas on Thursday.
In conjunction with the department of health, Janssen Parmaceutica and other role players, the project seeks to educate people about the risks associated with TB and encourage testing for early detection...
Khusela project joins fight to wipe out TB
In an attempt to tackle the ongoing scourge of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in rural communities around Nelson Mandela Bay, Aquity Innovations launched its Khusela project in Veeplaas on Thursday.
In conjunction with the department of health, Janssen Parmaceutica and other role players, the project seeks to educate people about the risks associated with TB and encourage testing for early detection...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics