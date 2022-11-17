×

Khusela project joins fight to wipe out TB

By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 November 2022

In an attempt to tackle the ongoing scourge of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in rural communities around Nelson Mandela Bay, Aquity Innovations launched its Khusela project in Veeplaas on Thursday.

In conjunction with the department of health, Janssen Parmaceutica and other role players, the project seeks to educate people about the risks associated with TB and encourage testing for early detection...

