Gqeberha bike builder strikes it rich at national competition
Custom aluminium-wrapped BMW wows judges in Cape Town
By Zamandulo Malonde - 17 November 2022
Camshafts, cranks and suspension have proved to be child’s play for a Gqeberha motorcycle builder who was crowned the The Lighting Bolt champion at SA’s largest bike building competition, in Cape Town at the weekend.
Wayne Buys, 56, of FabMan Creations, competed against some of SA’s best motorcycle builders, wowing judges with his custom BMW R nine T machine. ..
