Gqeberha bike builder strikes it rich at national competition

Custom aluminium-wrapped BMW wows judges in Cape Town

By Zamandulo Malonde - 17 November 2022

Camshafts, cranks and suspension have proved to be child’s play for a Gqeberha motorcycle builder who was crowned the The Lighting Bolt champion at SA’s largest bike building competition, in Cape Town at the weekend. 

Wayne Buys, 56, of FabMan Creations, competed against some of SA’s best motorcycle builders, wowing judges with his custom BMW R nine T machine. ..

