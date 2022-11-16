Water, pump stolen from deputy mayor’s business premises

Skilled and professional — that is how Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack described the thieves who stole a secured water pump and drained three full 5,000-litre water tanks at his business premises in Newton Park.
Police are investigating a case of theft after 15,000 litres of rainwater and the pump were stolen from the premises at the weekend.
Jack said the theft was not the first as a few years ago thieves had made off with about R40,000 worth of indigenous flowers from the business’s garden.
This time, he said, a syndicate operating in Newton Park, which also stole gate motors, was likely behind the crime.
He said the thieves who stole the water were skilled professionals as they knew what they were doing and had come prepared for the job.
“I had four tanks on the premises and they were all full because we hadn’t used the water for more than a week due to the pump being faulty,” Jack said.
He monitors the tanks daily and when he found out they had been drained on Monday he reported it to the police.
“They drained all three tanks and the way they removed the water pump was skilful,” Jack said.
“It shows it was professionals because they ensured there was no leakage.
“There’s only one potential point of entry they used to enter the premises because there’s security on both the neighbouring sides.
“They got in through the backyard and they could have jumped over the wall.
“The thieves clearly had time on their hands because it’s not a one-minute job to drain 15,000 litres of water, they were there the whole night.”
He said the thieves were probably going to sell the water.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the theft was reported on Wednesday and that the items were valued at R35,000.
“It is alleged that on Friday at 4pm, the complainant locked his business premises in 4th Avenue, Newton Park, and on his return on Monday morning he was informed by the gardener of a possible break-in at the premises.
“On Tuesday, he noticed that the water pump was also missing.
“A case of theft is under investigation,” Naidu said.
HeraldLIVE
