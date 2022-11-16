Spent cartridges may link accused to ADT officer’s murder — witness
Spent cartridges may link two suspects to the fatal shooting of an ADT security officer in 2020, the high court in Gqeberha has heard.
Testifying on behalf of the state on Wednesday, forensic expert Warrant Officer Siyanda Jezile, who is attached to the biology unit of the police’s provincial forensics labs, said he examined three cartridges to identify if any trace DNA was present...
Spent cartridges may link accused to ADT officer’s murder — witness
Court reporter
Spent cartridges may link two suspects to the fatal shooting of an ADT security officer in 2020, the high court in Gqeberha has heard.
Testifying on behalf of the state on Wednesday, forensic expert Warrant Officer Siyanda Jezile, who is attached to the biology unit of the police’s provincial forensics labs, said he examined three cartridges to identify if any trace DNA was present...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics