A Thembisa father who allegedly beat his son so badly it sparked a revolt in the community is in hospital under police guard.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Thembisa South police on Tuesday received a complaint of a mob justice incident.
“On arrival police found a man on the ground with injuries. It is alleged that he was assaulted by members of the community who accused him of physical abuse of his minor child.”
Preliminary investigations showed one of his children had injuries and bruises on his body.
“The seven-year-old boy and the 35-year-old father were taken to a medical facility for treatment.
“The father was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a child and was placed under police guard,” said Masondo.
The case was handed to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation.
TimesLIVE
Police rescue father who 'beat his child' from mob justice and arrest him
Journalist
Image: GARETH WILSON
