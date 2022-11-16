Northern areas pair raises the bar with new hockey roles
Hockey administrator Morgan elected to FIH board, while Gie is SA men’s interim head coach
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 November 2022
Accomplished northern areas hockey administrators Deon Morgan and Cheslyn Gie continue to rise through the ranks after recently landing new roles in the sport.
Morgan, the SA Hockey Association (Saha) president since 2019, was elected to the FIH (Federation Internationale de Hockey) executive board at the virtual FIH Congress on November 5...
Northern areas pair raises the bar with new hockey roles
Hockey administrator Morgan elected to FIH board, while Gie is SA men’s interim head coach
Accomplished northern areas hockey administrators Deon Morgan and Cheslyn Gie continue to rise through the ranks after recently landing new roles in the sport.
Morgan, the SA Hockey Association (Saha) president since 2019, was elected to the FIH (Federation Internationale de Hockey) executive board at the virtual FIH Congress on November 5...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics