ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hit back at criticism of his party’s stance in Ekurhuleni, saying illegal immigration affects the lives of residents.
He was responding to one social media user’s claim that the party was “asking for silly things in Ekurhuleni”.
“"One of their demands is an immigration policy.! But immigration has absolutely nothing to do with local government. Even provincial government cannot dictate immigration policy. Are they confused?” the user said.
Mashaba responded, saying illegal immigration was the responsibility of local government.
“Illegal immigration negatively impacts residents at local government level, the lived experiences of our fellow South Africans. We care,” he said.
He also hit back at claims his party was jumping into bed with the EFF and ANC after a breakdown in the coalition in the municipality.
Mashaba defends ‘demands for immigrant policy’ in Ekurhuleni
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
On Tuesday the DA accused ActionSA of attempting to set up “DA mayors to fail” in running Gauteng municipal government coalitions.
It claimed the party was positioning itself as an “opposition” inside coalition governments.
“Mashaba declared his goal is to bring the DA under 50% in that province. A startling mission statement, especially for a party whose unique selling proposition is its ability to win votes from the ANC and break its stranglehold on politics.
“Why would anyone who is interested in a post-ANC South Africa want to trade in a DA majority government in the Western Cape for the instability and uncertainty of coalitions?” asked DA national spokesperson Cilliers Brink.
Mashaba has previously refuted claims his party is xenophobic, saying this is “nonsense”.
“This nonsense again. Maybe I don’t understand the definition of the word. Is it xenophobic to want strong border management? Is it xenophobic to tell people they must come here legally? Is it xenophobic to prioritise South Africans in their own country?” he asked a social media user.
