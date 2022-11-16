Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has confirmed she was summoned by the portfolio committee for tourism to attend this week’s portfolio meeting to respond to a number of outstanding issues.
Sisulu has been a no-show at the meetings for the past four weeks. It is alleged no apology or explanation was given in these instances.
“I wish to place on record that I respect the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of parliament to exercise oversight. I have always supported the mandate and work of the committee and will continue to do so,” Sisulu said in a statement.
Because of Sisulu’s failure to appear before the committee, it resolved to write to the speaker requesting parliament to hold the minister accountable.
The failure to respond to summons and attend portfolio committee meetings constitutes a criminal act which could result in a fine or up to 12 months’ imprisonment.
Sisulu added she views the current developments as unfortunate and unnecessary.
In response to the portfolio committee’s decision to go the legal route, Sisulu confirmed she has taken legal advice and is challenging the committee's decision to issue a summons and the subsequent processes.
“The minister will in future appear before the portfolio committee at a suitable time to both parties to assist the tourism portfolio committee in fulfilment of its mandate,” the statement read.
Sisulu said she is unable to respond to any issue related to the summons, as the matter is sub judice.
TimesLIVE
Lindiwe Sisulu summoned by tourism portfolio committee for missing meetings
Image: EDREA DU TOIT/ File photo
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has confirmed she was summoned by the portfolio committee for tourism to attend this week’s portfolio meeting to respond to a number of outstanding issues.
Sisulu has been a no-show at the meetings for the past four weeks. It is alleged no apology or explanation was given in these instances.
“I wish to place on record that I respect the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of parliament to exercise oversight. I have always supported the mandate and work of the committee and will continue to do so,” Sisulu said in a statement.
Because of Sisulu’s failure to appear before the committee, it resolved to write to the speaker requesting parliament to hold the minister accountable.
The failure to respond to summons and attend portfolio committee meetings constitutes a criminal act which could result in a fine or up to 12 months’ imprisonment.
Sisulu added she views the current developments as unfortunate and unnecessary.
In response to the portfolio committee’s decision to go the legal route, Sisulu confirmed she has taken legal advice and is challenging the committee's decision to issue a summons and the subsequent processes.
“The minister will in future appear before the portfolio committee at a suitable time to both parties to assist the tourism portfolio committee in fulfilment of its mandate,” the statement read.
Sisulu said she is unable to respond to any issue related to the summons, as the matter is sub judice.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics