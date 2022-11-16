KZN man pleads guilty to shooting relative over blankets after funeral

A KwaZulu-Natal man has pleaded guilty to murdering a relative over blankets donated by mourners during his grandmother’s funeral.
Lwazi Siyabonga Qwabe, 26, from Nkanini in Eshowe, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
According to the indictment, the incident took place on August 20.
On the day, members of the Qwabe family, including Lwazi, were in a rondavel after the funeral to divide up the items.
However, an argument ensued when Qwabe’s father wanted more blankets than other family members.
Qwabe felt the family members were attacking his father. He left the meeting and went home to fetch a firearm to shoot them.
Phelelani Qwabe was shot dead and five others were seriously injured.
Lwazi then called a friend, Mondli Ntenga, ostensibly to transport the injured to hospital. However, he held Ntenga at gunpoint and used his car to flee.
While escaping, Lwazi kidnapped another relative, Siphamandla Qwabe, who later managed to overpower him and escape when the vehicle ran out of petrol.
Lwazi handed himself over to police two days later.
He was charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In his plea, Lwazi said he was livid that his aunt, Bonisiwe Ntenga, had insulted his father.
“I was very angry and out of control. I returned to my family homestead with a firearm. I moved to the window of my family homestead and fired several shots through the rondavel window, aiming at my aunt. Phelelani was behind Bonisiwe. After firing several shots, I saw Phelelani fall to the ground.
“By firing several shots inside the rondavel I reasonably foresaw that although I was aiming the firearm at Bonisiwe, I might injure or kill anyone other than Bonisiwe who was present inside the rondavel. Nevertheless, I proceeded with my actions,” said Lwazi. .”
He will be sentenced on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
