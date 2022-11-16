Police are investigating a case of murder after a Kariega farmer was shot and killed in his home on Sunday, allegedly by his wife.
Gideon van Eck, 60, was found in the doorway to the couple’s bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday night.
While details around the events that led to the shooting are still sketchy, it is believed the couple had an argument shortly before the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed a case of murder was under investigation and Van Eck’s wife was arrested shortly after the incident at Bakenkop Farm.
“The suspect appeared in the Kariega Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was released from custody pending further investigation and a decision from the senior public prosecutor,” Beetge said.
According to close friends and family, Van Eck is expected to be buried on the farm, about 14km outside Kariega, en route to Kirkwood.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega woman arrested for husband's murder
Image: Supplied
Police are investigating a case of murder after a Kariega farmer was shot and killed in his home on Sunday, allegedly by his wife.
Gideon van Eck, 60, was found in the doorway to the couple’s bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday night.
While details around the events that led to the shooting are still sketchy, it is believed the couple had an argument shortly before the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed a case of murder was under investigation and Van Eck’s wife was arrested shortly after the incident at Bakenkop Farm.
“The suspect appeared in the Kariega Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was released from custody pending further investigation and a decision from the senior public prosecutor,” Beetge said.
According to close friends and family, Van Eck is expected to be buried on the farm, about 14km outside Kariega, en route to Kirkwood.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics