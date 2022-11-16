Councillor’s Cup sports event to unite Kariega community
By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 November 2022
Kariega residents are banding together in a show of sportsmanship for a spectacular public programme to reinvigorate the spirit of ubuntu in the community .
Over the past few weeks, the Angola community in KwaNobuhle has been at the receiving end of gang-related killings and gender-based violence cases...
