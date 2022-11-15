×

News

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend continues

By TimesLIVE - 15 November 2022

Former Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala is back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

Madlala stuck to his guns that Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, one of the five men standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa, was one of the intruders who entered the Vosloorus house where the soccer star was murdered.

Madlala told the court Ntanzi wore a hooded jacket, though he could not remember its colour.

