Two young men were shot dead and three others injured when a group of unknown men broke into a house in Malabar in the early hours of Tuesday, rounded them up in the kitchen and then opened fire.
While police do not yet know the motive for the mass shooting, Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has implemented a 72-hour activation plan.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men broke down the door of the Calvert Street home, in Malabar Extension Six, at about 12.46am, and allegedly asked for the homeowner’s son.
“Four occupants managed to escape while the five victims were rounded up and shot in the kitchen.
“Two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, while another three sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” Naidu said.
The deceased were identified as Ruben Stuurman, 28, and Yano Richards, 24.
Ncata appealed to the community to assist the police in their investigation, as they worked around the clock to try to track down the suspects.
HeraldLIVE
Two dead, three wounded in Malabar mass shooting
Image: 123RF/ROGER LAMKIN
HeraldLIVE
