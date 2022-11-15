×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Terblanche tried to cut ties with co-accused after Vicki’s death, state alleges

Premium
By Devon Koen - 15 November 2022

After his estranged wife was murdered, Arnold Terblanche broke the ties with his alleged accomplices.

This was among the points raised by state advocate Marius Stander as he continued his argument at Terblanche’s bail application based on new facts at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read