Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta who was abducted in Rylands two weeks ago was found in a shack in Town 2, Khayelitsha, on Monday evening.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said members of specialised units and Cape Town law enforcement officials used state-of-the-art technology to locate her.
“The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descend on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment.”
He said investigations were continuing. Detectives were questioning several people in connection with the kidnapping.
Several people questioned after girl abducted two weeks ago found in Khayelitsha
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing
