Pupils back in class after department promises to fence school
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 November 2022
It was back to business at Daniels Public Primary School in Zwide after parents and the education department finally found common ground, putting an end to a three-day strike at the school.
A representative from the department of education’s regional office delivered a letter to the school on Tuesday, committing to an agreement that a contractor would start fencing the premises on Monday. ..
