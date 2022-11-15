×

News

Pupils back in class after department promises to fence school

By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 November 2022

It was back to business at Daniels Public Primary School in Zwide after parents and the education department finally found common ground, putting an end to a three-day strike at the school.

A representative from the department of education’s regional office delivered a letter to the school on Tuesday, committing to an agreement that a contractor would start fencing the premises on Monday. ..

