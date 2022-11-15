‘Cowards murdered my daughter’
They could have taken me instead, says grieving dad of 15-year-old girl gunned down in their Kariega home
By Riaan Marais - 15 November 2022
Five days after the murder of his daughter, a Kariega father wakes up in the middle of the night, trying to figure out why the teenager was gunned down in the lounge of their Levyvale home.
And even after a visit to the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Monday to identify 15-year-old Keecha Goliath’s body and have it released to a funeral parlour, Donovan Williams is still struggling to accept that his daughter is never coming home...
