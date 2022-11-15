×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Cowards murdered my daughter’

They could have taken me instead, says grieving dad of 15-year-old girl gunned down in their Kariega home

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 15 November 2022

Five days after the murder of his daughter, a Kariega father wakes up in the middle of the night, trying to figure out why the teenager was gunned down in the lounge of their Levyvale home.

And even after a visit to the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Monday to identify 15-year-old Keecha Goliath’s body and have it released to a funeral parlour, Donovan Williams is still struggling to accept that his daughter is never coming home...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read