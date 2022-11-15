Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are investigating a case of truck hijacking and attempted murder after a vehicle transporting high value car parts was targeted on the R75 between Despatch and Kariega on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said initial reports indicate that a truck carrying catalytic converters was being escorted in the direction of Kariega at about 9am when the occupants of two other vehicles opened fire at them.
“According to police information, the escort vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects travelling in a Volkswagen Golf and an Opel Corsa bakkie.
“The vehicle lost control and careened off the road and came to a standstill in bushes next to the road. No-one was injured.”
Naidu said the truck was hijacked about a kilometre down the road, the truck driver was removed and forced into the Corsa bakkie.
He was later dropped off in KwaDwesi and sustained no injuries.
About 45 minutes after the alleged hijacking the truck was found abandoned nine kilometres outside Kariega, in the direction of Kirkwood.
The truck was empty and R9m worth of catalytic converters were missing.
The investigation continues.
Car parts worth R9m taken in Despatch hijacking
