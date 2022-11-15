×

Arresting performance by Nelson Mandela Bay cop

Public order policing officer Vusumzi Msengane surprises colleagues with release of first album

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 November 2022

Limpopo had every reason to stand up and cheer when police officer Thapelo Molomo won Idols SA on Sunday, but Nelson Mandela Bay residents better hold onto their seats as a local policeman has just released his first album.

Vusumzi Msengane, 41, a public order police officer in Struandale, is also trending on TikTok...

