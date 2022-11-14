Triumph of blind love between man and his best friend
Bay enthusiast’s guard dog crowned SA Boerboel Breeders’ Society grand champion
Blind since his late 20s and forced to give up horse riding a few years ago, Neville Comley has overcome a lifelong battle with retinitis pigmentosa and is pushing the envelope on the international dog show circuit.
The 73-year-old’s large family guard dog is the newly crowned 2022 SA Boerboel Breeders’ Society champion...
