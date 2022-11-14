×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Triumph of blind love between man and his best friend

Bay enthusiast’s guard dog crowned SA Boerboel Breeders’ Society grand champion

Premium
14 November 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Blind since his late 20s and forced to give up horse riding a few years ago, Neville Comley has overcome a lifelong battle with retinitis pigmentosa and is pushing the envelope on the international dog show circuit.

The 73-year-old’s large family guard dog is the newly crowned 2022 SA Boerboel Breeders’ Society champion...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read