Suspended metro housing boss back in court on fraud charges
By Devon Koen - 14 November 2022
Suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu was back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday, where he, along with three others, face charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).
Accused of using fake quotes for the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), Mapu, former acting facilities management deputy director Nwabisa Mtshakaza and business owners Nomsa Mazibuko and Sibusisiwe Nduvane stand accused of deviating from the municipality’s three-quote system to award a R2.7m contract to Luchuphe Trading...
