News

Load-shedding escalates to stage 3

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2022
Stage 3 load-shedding has been announced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kitaec

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.

The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.

This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

 

