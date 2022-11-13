×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Parents take action after armed robbery at Zwide school

Protesters block entrance to unsafe premises, demanding security be improved

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 November 2022

Enraged community members have demanded that the Eastern Cape department of education erect a functioning fence around the crime-plagued Daniels Public Primary School in Zwide.

The school, which has been hit by a flurry of criminal incidents over the past year, has been without a proper fence for more than five years, threatening the safety of pupils and teachers. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read