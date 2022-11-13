Parents take action after armed robbery at Zwide school
Protesters block entrance to unsafe premises, demanding security be improved
By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 November 2022
Enraged community members have demanded that the Eastern Cape department of education erect a functioning fence around the crime-plagued Daniels Public Primary School in Zwide.
The school, which has been hit by a flurry of criminal incidents over the past year, has been without a proper fence for more than five years, threatening the safety of pupils and teachers. ..
