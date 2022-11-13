×

News

Man dies after being flung out vehicle

By Herald Reporter - 13 November 2022
One person died in a car crash on the Rocklands Road on Saturday
POLICE PROBE: One person died in a car crash on the Rocklands Road on Saturday
Image: GARETH WILSON

KwaNobuhle detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide after one person died in an accident on the Rocklands Road on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the accident occurred at about 10am.

The deceased was driving a Chevrolet SUV from KwaNobuhle, towards Kariega.

It is alleged that the driver left the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The deceased, Charles Mabindisa, 55, was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the scene, while the 13-year-old passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.

"No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the investigation is ongoing," Janse van Rensburg said.

Most Read