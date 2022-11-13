KwaNobuhle detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide after one person died in an accident on the Rocklands Road on Saturday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the accident occurred at about 10am.
The deceased was driving a Chevrolet SUV from KwaNobuhle, towards Kariega.
It is alleged that the driver left the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The deceased, Charles Mabindisa, 55, was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the scene, while the 13-year-old passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.
"No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the investigation is ongoing," Janse van Rensburg said.
HeraldLIVE
Man dies after being flung out vehicle
Image: GARETH WILSON
KwaNobuhle detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide after one person died in an accident on the Rocklands Road on Saturday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the accident occurred at about 10am.
The deceased was driving a Chevrolet SUV from KwaNobuhle, towards Kariega.
It is alleged that the driver left the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The deceased, Charles Mabindisa, 55, was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the scene, while the 13-year-old passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.
"No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the investigation is ongoing," Janse van Rensburg said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics