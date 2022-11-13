Family recalls how neighbour’s pitbull viciously attacked boy, 8
Activists call for the vicious breed to be banned
"They tried using anything they could find including shovels to remove it, but this dog would not let go. It was a mess."
This is how Olebogeng Omolemo Mosime's aunt Galaletsang Mogoere described to Sowetan on Sunday what happened to her nephew who died when he was viciously attacked by a neighbour’s pitbull dog on Saturday afternoon. ..
