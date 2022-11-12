Bicycles, tools, electronics and used government property are just some of the items to go under the hammer at the SA Police Service auction in Gqeberha on December 2.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the items will be available for viewing on December 1 between 9am and 2pm at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forrest Hill Drive, which is behind the airport.
“All prospective buyers must register on the viewing date, and proof of identity and residence must be produced upon registration,” Naidu said.
“No registration fees will be charged.
“The auction will then commence at 10am.
“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction.
“Some of the items that will be auctioned include bicycles, tools, electronics and used government property,” Naidu said.
Prospective buyers for TV sets must produce a valid TV licence.
For further details, contact Warrant-Officer Gerhard Fourie of the Mount Road police station on 083-448-3207, or email FourieG2@saps.gov.za
HeraldLIVE
Variety of items to go under hammer at police auction
General Reporter
Image: 123RF
Bicycles, tools, electronics and used government property are just some of the items to go under the hammer at the SA Police Service auction in Gqeberha on December 2.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the items will be available for viewing on December 1 between 9am and 2pm at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forrest Hill Drive, which is behind the airport.
“All prospective buyers must register on the viewing date, and proof of identity and residence must be produced upon registration,” Naidu said.
“No registration fees will be charged.
“The auction will then commence at 10am.
“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction.
“Some of the items that will be auctioned include bicycles, tools, electronics and used government property,” Naidu said.
Prospective buyers for TV sets must produce a valid TV licence.
For further details, contact Warrant-Officer Gerhard Fourie of the Mount Road police station on 083-448-3207, or email FourieG2@saps.gov.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics