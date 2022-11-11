Shoppers ran for cover when gunmen shot a 57-year-old man multiple times in the car park at a KwaZulu-Natal south coast mall on Wednesday.
CCTV footage of the incident that unfolded at Seadoone Mall, near Amanzimtoti, has been widely circulated on social media platforms.
It shows the victim walking with his trolley in the car park when a car pulls up next to him.
Two armed men, one who bumps into a fleeing young woman, jump out of the car and open fire on the man, who falls to the ground.
WATCH | Man gunned down in KZN mall car park
Image: Screenshot of CCTV footage
Shoppers can be seeing running for cover. Within seconds the gunmen speed off, leaving the man bleeding.
It is understood the victim was part of the taxi industry.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE a case of murder is being investigated.
“It is alleged on November 9 2022 at 5.30pm a 57-year-old man was shot and killed while in a parking lot at Seadoone Mall.
“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body .”
