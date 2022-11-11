Va-va-voom takes Zana from broom to boardroom
Bay entrepreneur’s thriving company trains those in hospitality industry
By Gillian McAinsh - 11 November 2022
From being a business studies dropout to sharing the stage with a business school professor, hospitality entrepreneur Tenjiwe Francine Zana’s career has seen her swap her broom for the boardroom.
And though Zana has worked hard to build her career, a large dollop of va-va-voom has been her secret weapon...
Va-va-voom takes Zana from broom to boardroom
Bay entrepreneur’s thriving company trains those in hospitality industry
From being a business studies dropout to sharing the stage with a business school professor, hospitality entrepreneur Tenjiwe Francine Zana’s career has seen her swap her broom for the boardroom.
And though Zana has worked hard to build her career, a large dollop of va-va-voom has been her secret weapon...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics