Va-va-voom takes Zana from broom to boardroom

Bay entrepreneur’s thriving company trains those in hospitality industry

By Gillian McAinsh - 11 November 2022

From being a business studies dropout to sharing the stage with a business school professor, hospitality entrepreneur Tenjiwe Francine Zana’s career has seen her swap her broom for the boardroom.

And though Zana has worked hard to build her career, a large dollop of va-va-voom has been her secret weapon...

