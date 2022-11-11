Thieves target street poles for copper cable near Colchester
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 November 2022
Not even street poles on a national highway in Nelson Mandela Bay are safe from criminals looking to score a quick fix.
Spotted walking away with what looked like cables, a thief made his way into the bushes just outside Colchester on Wednesday after stripping a fallen street pole on the N2...
