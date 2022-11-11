×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspected gang boss loses bid to have prosecutor removed from case

No factual basis was provided to support application for recusal, says judge

Premium
11 November 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Though he was threatened with his life, state advocate Mujaahid Sandan is determined to continue prosecuting multiple murder convict Wendell Petersen.

On Friday, he was granted his wish when the Gqeberha high court dismissed an application by the defence to have Sandan recused...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read