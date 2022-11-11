The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confiscated high-performance vehicles after intercepting a group trying to smuggle them across the Limpopo River.
Capt Moses Semono said 1 SA Tank Regiment soldiers deployed under joint tactical headquarters, Limpopo, seized four Toyota Fortuner SUVs.
“Members of 1 SA Tank Regiment were carrying out operations on the western side of Mabiligwe 2 when they spotted four vehicles driving towards the Limpopo River. Our soldiers had to manoeuvre in the right place where they assumed the vehicles would try to cross.
“But unfortunately, as there is no road, the vehicles changed direction and that forced our soldiers to break cover.
“Once approached, the occupants started shooting and the SANDF members returned fire.
“The suspects escaped into the bushes,” said Semono.
SANDF soldiers shot at while intercepting stolen SUVs at Limpopo River
Image: SANDF
