Narrow escape for e-hailing driver shot by hijackers
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 11 November 2022
A Gqeberha e-hailing driver, who was shot four times in a hijacking and lived to tell the tale, is warning other drivers to steer clear of “red zones” before the festive season.
Jonathan Scott-Brown, 39, was picking up a customer in Zwide on October 29 when he was attacked, shot in the legs and left for dead...
