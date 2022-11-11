More measles cases reported in Limpopo

Fourteen new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in two sub-districts in the Mopani district on Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in Limpopo to 35.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that measles cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district remained at 16, and in the Mopani district, measles cases increased to 19.
The NICD said measles cases reported in the Mopani district were in the Greater Giyani, Ba-Phalaborwa, and Ga-Kgapane sub-districts.
“Epidemiological investigations linked two measles cases in the Sekhukhune district, a father and child.
“In the Mopani district two siblings with measles infection had contact with laboratory-confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district and the Greater Giyani sub-district when they travelled there for a family funeral,” the NICD said.
The NICD said while two cases had been reported from Vhembe district, these cases did not have any links to outbreak-associated cases.
“These cases are considered sporadic and are not included in the outbreak tally.”
The NICD said the measles infections have been identified in 19 males and 16 females with an age range of six months and 24 years in the Greater Sekhukhune district, and two to 42 years in the Mopani district.
Two children were admitted to the hospital, however, no deaths or other complications from measles have been reported.
The NICD said affected districts were continuing with the public health response activities, tracing suspected measles cases and vaccinating their contacts.
Measles patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of cough, red eyes, and runny nose symptoms. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.
The NICD said measles complications were severe in malnourished children and young infants under two.
