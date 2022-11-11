The woman accused of killing her four children, Nomboleko Simayile, 32, made her first appearance in the Ngcobo magistrate's court on Thursday.
She was remanded in custody until her next appearance next week when she is expected to apply for bail. Four counts of murder were preferred against Simayile.
It is alleged that on Wednesday morning, the accused told her father that she had killed her two boys and two girls, aged 11, nine, five and two.
They had been sleeping with her in a rondavel at their homestead at Tsalaba area in the district of Ngcobo while her aged parents were sleeping in a separate flat within the same homestead.
The father alerted his wife and summoned the community members after making the gruesome discovery of his grandchildren. All of them had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer.
TimesLIVE
Mom accused of killing her four children with hammer to stay in jail
Image: NPA Communications.
TimesLIVE
