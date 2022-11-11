Load-shedding to worsen in 2023? Alan Winde sets up task team to tackle future blackouts

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has announced plans to set up a task team to help mitigate the impact of load-shedding in the province.
Winde said Eskom’s load-shedding is expected to worsen in 2023, and the province has resolved to establish a cabinet-level task team to mitigate the impact of blackouts.
The premier and his cabinet concluded a two-day meeting in the Karoo town of Prince Albert this week.
“The country will face another difficult year in 2023 on the energy front,” Winde said.
“Eskom has been up front about this. Load-shedding will likely worsen as they seek to improve the reliability of our energy infrastructure through their proposed maintenance plan. There will be more pressure on the power grid along with the possibility of unplanned breakdowns of generation units. We will do everything we can to ameliorate this in 2023.”
Incomes lost due to power cuts
A recent study by Cape Town-based research firm Yazi confirmed the devastating impact of load-shedding on ordinary citizens trying to make a living in the informal economy.
More than 40% of respondents said their loss of income due to power cuts ranged between R1,000 and R5,000 per month.
“In light of such findings, there is added urgency to find short-term and long-term solutions to protect our developing businesses,” said Winde.
He said the Western Cape government spent a significant amount of time across its departments working to mitigate load-shedding.
“Work is under way to support businesses, households and vulnerable groups.
“While we are continuously reviewing and updating our energy crisis contingency plan and boosting efforts to ameliorate the impact of mass power cuts, the provincial government will support Eskom in any way it can,” said the premier.
The task team will look at the following:
- How the province can support households and businesses by introducing further energy efficiencies to reduce strain on the grid.
- Review how the provincial government can support new energy generation, including exploring the development of possible frameworks and standards for energy wheeling agreements, offering further support for small-scale embedded generation, and supporting municipalities in engaging with independent power producers.
- Continue to work with municipalities to develop their own energy plans and improve their energy resilience, like the municipalities of Cape Town, George and Stellenbosch.
- Prepare for possible increases in the severity of load-shedding and the impact this could have on critical infrastructure and services.
- Communicate with stakeholders about the energy crisis.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding to worsen in 2023? Alan Winde sets up task team to tackle future blackouts
Reporter
Image: Trevor Samson
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has announced plans to set up a task team to help mitigate the impact of load-shedding in the province.
Winde said Eskom’s load-shedding is expected to worsen in 2023, and the province has resolved to establish a cabinet-level task team to mitigate the impact of blackouts.
The premier and his cabinet concluded a two-day meeting in the Karoo town of Prince Albert this week.
“The country will face another difficult year in 2023 on the energy front,” Winde said.
“Eskom has been up front about this. Load-shedding will likely worsen as they seek to improve the reliability of our energy infrastructure through their proposed maintenance plan. There will be more pressure on the power grid along with the possibility of unplanned breakdowns of generation units. We will do everything we can to ameliorate this in 2023.”
Incomes lost due to power cuts
A recent study by Cape Town-based research firm Yazi confirmed the devastating impact of load-shedding on ordinary citizens trying to make a living in the informal economy.
More than 40% of respondents said their loss of income due to power cuts ranged between R1,000 and R5,000 per month.
“In light of such findings, there is added urgency to find short-term and long-term solutions to protect our developing businesses,” said Winde.
He said the Western Cape government spent a significant amount of time across its departments working to mitigate load-shedding.
“Work is under way to support businesses, households and vulnerable groups.
“While we are continuously reviewing and updating our energy crisis contingency plan and boosting efforts to ameliorate the impact of mass power cuts, the provincial government will support Eskom in any way it can,” said the premier.
The task team will look at the following:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics