Kariega teen shot dead in attack on family home

A Kariega teenager died after she and her mother were shot in their home on Thursday night.
The suspects, who are still at large, fired shots through a sliding door at the Vanes Estate home at about 10pm.
Keisha Goliath, 15, was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival.
Her mother was also hospitalised and is recovering.
Station commander at Kariega police station, Brigadier Andre Swart, said police had launched a manhuntto find the suspects.
“Police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan,” Swart said.
“[The unknown suspects] allegedly fired shots through a sliding door at a residence at Vanes Estate at about 9.55pm.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
“A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.
“Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective-Constable Shawn Mbonda on 082-302-5810 or 078-943-7655.”
Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
The deadly attack comes after Nelson Mandela Bay police conducted a crime prevention operation in KwaNobuhle on the back of a recent spate of shootings in the area on the same day.
Police and other law enforcement agencies also conducted a multi-disciplinary operation to clamp down on the escalating crime in urban communities in the metro.
Station commanders from the 18 police stations in the district led the teams, supported by the metro police, to conduct two roadblocks along Ponana Tini and Mabandla roads.
Operations included roving stop-and-searches, vehicle checkpoints, visits to taverns and liquor outlets, and second-hand goods businesses to check for compliance.
Officers also searched for unlicensed firearms and drugs.
Among the successes, police issued traffic fines to the value of R52,000.
Three suspects were arrested for the possession of Mandrax and dagga, and a man was arrested for drunk driving.
A total of 33 Mandrax tablets and five rolls of dagga were confiscated.
“With the festive season soon upon us, policing operations will intensify with more boots on the ground in all hotspot areas across Nelson Mandela Bay,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
Kariega teen shot dead in attack on family home
