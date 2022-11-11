×

Invigilators ‘find cellphones and crib notes’ as matric pupils write final exams in Western Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 11 November 2022
Candidates caught cheating risk being disqualified or potentially barred from writing future exams. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

Invigilators have reported 14 candidates writing their matric exams for allegedly bringing cellphones or crib notes into examination venues.

“We are not yet halfway through the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams, and we have already received 14 reports,” said education MEC David Maynier.

“Each reported incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the candidate in question is given the opportunity to make representations to a hearing following the exam session. The candidate will also have the opportunity to appeal the finding from the hearing.

“Candidates cannot claim to be unaware of the rules as they were required to sign a commitment agreement before the beginning of the exam session which outlined the rules of the exams, and the consequences of being caught,” he said.

Candidates caught cheating risk being disqualified or potentially barred from up to three future exam sessions.

Maynier urged pupils to check their pockets before entering exam venues.

The department has not received reports about exam paper leaks.

TimesLIVE

