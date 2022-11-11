How did Terblanche get witness transcripts?
Murder accused allegedly colluded with someone to obtain copy of conversations, prosecution says
By Devon Koen - 11 November 2022
How did wife killer accused Arnold Terblanche get access to transcripts of conversations between his girlfriend — a state witness — and the man he allegedly paid more than R550,000 in bribes?
That was the big question posed by state advocate Marius Stander in an explosive day of argument in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday as Terblanche’s bail application based on new facts continued...
