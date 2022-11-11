×

News

Grant recipients going home empty-handed

Many beneficiaries struggling to survive after technical glitches prevent them drawing money

By Yolanda Palezweni Luvuyo Mjekula - 11 November 2022

Frustration turning to anger, children going hungry at home and forced to borrow money — the SA Social Security Agency has been hit with technical glitches for grants payments leaving Nelson Mandela Bay recipients in the lurch since Friday last week.

Beneficiaries with gold cards have been queuing at Sassa offices and Post Office branches around the city to ask about their money...

