A Gqeberha high court official will be sentenced in 2023 after she was convicted of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
On June 8 2016, Noxolo Gloria Lutseke, who was employed at the court as an administration clerk, requested money from members of the public to expedite their request for services.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that on another occasion member of the public had also complained that she was charged for services and had to pay R2,500 to Lutseke.
The woman transferred the funds from her bank account to Lutseke’s cellphone.
Lutseke also asked one of her co-workers to delete important files from her computer.
Lutseke was arrested on June 9 2016 and was released on a warning the same day.
She made a number of court appearances before her ultimate conviction.
The case was postponed to January 16 for sentencing.
The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape, Major-General Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the conviction by the Gqeberha regional court.
He also lauded the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks.
Gqeberha court clerk found guilty of fraud
Image: 123RF/3D RENDERINGS
