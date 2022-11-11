Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the services

“The negotiations with banks to sign the partnership agreements are continuing. The delay has manly been on the issue of the State Information Technology Agency’s (Sita) turnaround times on network connectivity issues. The banks raised Sita as a risk to their reputation and need assurance their sites won’t be offline for long periods,” said Mavuso.
“In the interim, while discussing options with Sita, the banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to March 31 2023 and we are envisaging we would have signed the agreements with all the banks before that date.”
Mavuso said the department was opening a new office at the Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.
The office is taking walk-ins as part of its testing and will go into fully operation soon.
Which bank branches offers home affairs services?
The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports.
Presenting to the portfolio committee on home affairs this week, deputy director-general for institutional planning and support Thulani Mavuso said the department is anticipating the rollout of 43 more branches once agreements with the participating banks are signed in 2023.
At present 27 bank branches are being used for the services.
Northern Cape
Eastern Cape
Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Mpumalanga
Western Cape
