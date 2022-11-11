×

News

Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the services

11 November 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Instinia

The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports. 

Presenting to the portfolio committee on home affairs this week, deputy director-general for institutional planning and support Thulani Mavuso said the department is anticipating the rollout of 43 more branches once agreements with the participating banks are signed in 2023.

At present 27 bank branches are being used for the services. 

“The negotiations with banks to sign the partnership agreements are continuing. The delay has manly been on the issue of the State Information Technology Agency’s (Sita) turnaround times on network connectivity issues. The banks raised Sita as a risk to their reputation and need assurance their sites won’t be offline for long periods,” said Mavuso. 

“In the interim, while discussing options with Sita, the banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to March 31 2023 and we are envisaging we would have signed the agreements with all the banks before that date.”

Mavuso said the department was opening a new office at the Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.

The office is taking walk-ins as part of its testing and will go into fully operation soon.

 

Which bank branches offers home affairs services?

Northern Cape

  •  Standard Bank Kathu Mall 

Eastern Cape

  • Absa Greenacres
  • Standard Bank Newton Park

Gauteng

  • Absa Centurion Lifestyle
  • Absa Sandton Mall
  • Absa Keywest Mall
  • FNB Bank City Johannesburg
  • FNB Centurion Lifestyle
  • FNB The Grove Mall
  • FNB The Glen
  • FNB Sandton
  • Nedbank Arcadia
  • Nedbank Constantia Kloof
  • Nedbank Rivonia
  • Standard Bank Centurion
  • Standard Bank Killarney Mall
  • Standard Bank Simmonds Street, Johannesburg
  • Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
  • Discovery Bank Sandton
  • Investec Sandton

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Standard Bank Kingsmead
  • FNB Cornubia

Limpopo

  • FNB Burgersfort

Mpumalanga

  • Nedbank Nelspruit

Western Cape

  • Standard Bank Promenade Mall
  • Standard Bank Canal Walk
  • FNB Greenpoint
  • Nedbank St George’s Mall.
Most Read