From township garage to beachfront store
-Gqeberha seamstress continues to build on successes
By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 November 2022
Starting her business in her mother’s Kwazakhele garage, a Gqeberha seamstress sewed a future for herself through dedication and skill which culminated in her recently opening a store in The Boardwalk Mall.
Mbukwashe Zwide, 36, took a leap of faith and resigned from her job in Johannesburg as an accounts manager in 2013 after being bitten by the fashion bug to return home and start her pop-up store...
